Rising dollar value strains Afghan economy

KABUL (TOLONews): In the past week, the value of one US dollar has increased by three afghani in the country.

The Money Exchangers’ Union of Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada emphasized that the central bank must continuously inject dollars into the country’s currency markets to stabilize the value of the afghani. According to the union’s statistics, one dollar is currently traded at 72 afghani and 30 pul in Kabul’s markets.

“For the first time in three months, the Central Bank of Afghanistan’s dollar auction yesterday positively impacted the afghani rate.

However, further measures must be taken to stabilize the afghani’s value. I believe the afghani rate will change in the future,” said the head of the council of money exchangers of Afghanistan, Bahram Khan Zadran.

The fluctuations in the value of the dollar against the afghani, especially in recent years, have been a serious challenge for citizens, leading to increased food prices and pressure on low-income families. Some of these families urge the Islamic Emirate to control market prices.

“Unemployment and poverty are widespread. People cannot meet their needs. We ask the government to control the dollar’s value,” said Rahmat Shah, a resident of Kabul.

“The price of flour is very high. I work from morning till night for 50 afghani. We pay 1,500 to 2,000 afghani for rent. We don’t know how to live. We ask the government to control the prices,” said Sayed Mohammad, another Kabul resident. Basic goods sellers also complain about a decline in their business due to the rising dollar rate.

“We buy goods in dollars and sell them in afghanis. But we cannot go to the exchange office at the same moment to exchange them. These fluctuations have caused us losses. We sold our goods at 70 afghani per dollar, and we bought new goods at 72.40 afghani,” stated Sayed Ali, a shopkeeper.

“Unfortunately, with the increase in the dollar rate, the main sufferers are the poor and unemployed people,” said Naib, another shopkeeper. While the Central Bank of Afghanistan has not recently commented on this issue, the bank auctioned 15 million dollars yesterday to stabilize the afghani’s value in the currency markets.