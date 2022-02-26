Rising drug addiction in students

During a recent session of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the lawmakers expressed serious concern over the growing trend of drug addiction in the educational institutions in the country. The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Mohsin Aziz stressed the need to launch a campaign about the eradication of drugs, initiation of drug test campaigns in the institutions, setting up rehabilitation centers, and implementation of solid measures for drug prevention in the academia and overall society. The Committee members were of the view that children were the future of the country, while drug addiction would destroy them. The lawmakers noted that the educational institutions would not allow anyone for carrying out drug tests so it would require proper legislation to launch a countrywide test drive through approval of legislation on the issue. According to reports, the Islamabad police had recovered over 9 kg charas, 1180-gram heroin, 226-gram ice, 60-gram cocaine, and 44 bottles of liquor from the premises of educational institutions in the last two months.

The recent government statistics and independent studies had revealed a rapid increase in drug addiction among the youths particularly young students at Universities and Colleges including MBBS researchers has emerged as a grave challenge for society as well as the government. According to psychologists, the youth usually get an addiction to drugs like charas or marijuana to seek adventure and new thrills whereas sometimes they use drugs to overcome tension, frustration, or grief. Teenagers mostly develop such habits due to lack of supervision and association with bad companies. According to critics, the free environment of educational institutions, absence of discipline in universities and college hostels, and unchecked visits of guests at campuses lead to the intoxication of young children at an early age. In fact, the lawmakers must adopt a policy that binds the academic institutions to restrict enrolment of addicted students, the conduct of addiction tests, and enforcement of discipline in the campuses and students’ hostels, besides initiation of parents-teachers meetings at the Universities/ Colleges, so this evil can be wiped out from the society.