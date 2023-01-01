Rising Indian actor Shehnaz Gill hits back at social media trolls

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rising actor and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill clapped back at trolls criticizing her brief role in her debut Bollywood film.

Having started her career in the Punjabi film industry, Gill came to notice with her participation in the popular reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, a couple of years ago. She ended in 3rd place on the show, which got her an enormous amount of success and fame.

Following ‘Bigg Boss’, Gill underwent a major physical transformation, landing her debut Bollywood role in Salman Khan’s film. However, the actor was massively criticized after the release of the movie for her blink-and-miss role and poor acting skills in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

She responded to her haters for the first time publicly. “Main yeh bolna chahti hoon ki industry open nahi hoti, open karni padti hai (I just want to say that industry is never open to anyone, one has to make way). You have to work on yourself apne aap ko change karke (by changing yourself),” she said.

“Mere liye kuch bhi open nahi hai, main jo kar rahi hoon, apni mehnat se kar rahi hoon (Whatever I’m getting is because of my own hard work).”

“I have always been inspired by myself. Main khud se hi roz inspire hoti hoon (I inspire myself daily). I genuinely feel that if you want to grow in life then you have to be open to change and work on yourself. Do it day by day…take your time, but introduce that change in yourself because it is important. If you present yourself the way you are and give everything new to your audience, then they will get bored. Hum public figure hain (we are public figures) and if we don’t offer variety to the audience, they will get bored of us,” she explained further.

“I have been going to workshops. Aur jaise aapko farak meri styling mein aaj dikh raha hai, meri acting mein bhi zaroor dikhai dega bahut jald (and the way you can see the change in my styling today, soon, the same will be seen in acting as well),” Gill concluded.

Shehnaaz Gill played Sukoon – the love interest of Ishq (Raghav Juyal), one of the three brothers of the main lead, Salman Khan – in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Next, she will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani’s upcoming film, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.