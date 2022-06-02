Rising inflation and political wisdom

According to the latest data published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 13.8% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. According to details, inflation increased by 0.4% in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month (April) and an increase of 0.1% in May 2021. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 12.4% on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2% in the previous month and 10.8% in May 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.2% in May 2021. According to the National statistical counter, the CPI inflation Rural increased by 15.9% on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.1% in the previous month and 10.9% in May 2021. While, it increased by 0.6% in May 2022 on a month-on-month basis as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month and decrease of -0.03% in May 2021. Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 14.1% in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.2% a month earlier and an increase of 19.7% in May 2021.

The ever-mounting inflation in the country neither could be controlled by the previous PTI government nor the sitting coalition government could be able to check this monster. Imran Khan and aides had been accusing their predecessors, PPP and PML-N governments of their mismanagement and corruption, while the incumbent coalition government of both parties is blaming the PTI regime for his failure to manage the things accordingly. In fact, both governments have been facing similar problems and up to some extent both parties have created issues for each other and are still politicizing the issues. The PTI government announced subsidies on petroleum products and electricity along with the introduction of Rs. 120 billion relief packages in a bid to protect the vulnerable segments of the society. Similarly, the sitting coalition government was also unwilling to raise the energy prices due to the fear of inflation and political backlash in the future. Interestingly, after weeks of back-and-forth motion, the coalition government finally decided to take tough economic decisions including an increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity tariff. The upshots of the latest price hike are yet to come in the days to come. In fact, public representatives could not abandon their electorates while politicians’ economic doctrine was always driven by the public’s concerns.

Interestingly, the economic wisdom of both parties has identified the IMF as the last remedy to the nation’s economic problems. While the global cartel usually hands over a wish list before financing a nation, that is neither easy to swallow nor possible to spit it out. Hence, the leaders must remember that criticism from the pavilion is an easy job instead of running between the wickets.