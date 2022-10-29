Rising inflation and public’s verdict

According to the media, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 27 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 4.13 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 213.74 points against 205.27 points registered in the previous week. The SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.68 percent as compared to the corresponding week of last year.

Inflation has touched new heights after the coalition government stepped into the power corridors in April. The sole agenda of the 9 members PDM coalition was to control price hikes in the country. However, the so-called public supporters demanded additional sacrifices from the public and raised the prices of food items several times.

Apparently, the rulers have multiple excuses to avoid public censures such as the war in Ukraine, and the global energy crisis along with a regrettable comparison of their own economy with other economies in the region including India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Realistically, over the past six months, the country’s economy had been affected by internal issues including poor governance, monsoon rains, and floods, while persistent political instability in the country had not only destroyed the national economy but also ruined the kitchen budget of the middle-class and lower middle-class factions of the society.

Although, media surveys and PBS’s weekly reports predict the latest trends in price hikes however poor masses do not believe in worldly assertions and face real-time aftershocks of inflation in the markets. Presently, the treasury and opposition are playing seek and hide and facing a shortage of leisure to deliberate on public issues, hence inflation has pushed the masses into hunger and famine. In fact, public issues would not be a priority of the rulers until the masses cast their votes on performance instead of slogans and unreal phraseology.