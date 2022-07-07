Rising Islamophobia in India

Usama Abbas Kamboh

Earlier, two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Although it is not once, the French government had also indulged in blasphemy against the prophet. France, at that time, was willing to be proved a secular state by supporting the Muslims’ suspect. Consequently, country authorities were globally deplored by the Muslim community. This time, blasphemy is redone by Indian two lawmakers during the parliament session. This unbearable act not only makes overseas Muslims hurt but also triggers various forms of protests globally. Repercussions, India is enduring, are emerging as withdrawal of Indian products from grocery stores in Middle East countries, and even some local media channels are getting cyber-attacks from the devotees of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h). Muslims from every verge of the globe are strongly condemning, OIC is also seeking apologies for the derogatory verdict from Indian lawmakers in the recent ongoing session.

No doubt, these offensive words are devastating to the Muslims’ feelings and there must be a quick apology offered to the Muslim community. But unfortunately, it is just an addition to hatred and anti-Muslim campaigns run by BJP in a region. These biased campaigns also include the Bollywood movies that not only foster Hinduism but also target islamophobia. Moreover, Narender Modi being the ruler of the biggest democratic state plays the religious cards to be voted. Therefore, the incumbent party has been ruling India since 2014. A culprit that occurred just before the general election in 2019, lately named Pulwama, which laid 40 soldiers to the rest, is a perfect example of Modi’s religious card.

India is steadily becoming a worse place where no Muslim has the right to deliver his opinion. It is further marginalizing the browbeat Indian Muslims economically and socially. As a recent Muslim house has been demolished by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) regime accused of involvement in the protest against the chairpersons of the ruling alliance. Additionally, putting a ban on the hijab is also indicating the reality of the state as a democratic country.

In fact, led BJP government I’d blatantly converting India into a pure Hindu fascist state, which will be governed under the RSS ideology, with no space for minorities as well as the low cast. According to analysts, Narendra Modi has borrowed this strategy from Israel which states that unbelievable atrocities and suppression indoctrinate the victim about unlimited powers of the oppressor and impotence of himself and his supporters and this phenomenon ultimately lead to his mental depletion and passivism. Modi and his Deputies are pursuing the agenda of suppression and brutality against weak minorities particularly Muslims, whom they perceive a great threat to Hindutva ideology and Akhund Bharat Doctrine. Although, list of brutality specifically to Indian Muslims is so long. Concisely, islamophobia become an alarming issue in the country that must be ended.