River Indus in medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur

SUKKUR/KASHMORE (INP): Sindh Irrigation Department on Saturday announced medium flood in Indus at Sukkur Barrage. Provincial irrigation authorities had announced medium flood in Guddu Barrage. The water level in Indus at Guddu barrage is surging rapidly with addition of 58,000 cusecs in river flow in 24 hours.

The inflow of water at Guddu has reached to 4,58,199 cusecs, according to the flood control room record. The outflow at the barrage has been 4,51,471 cusecs. An addition of 50,000 cusecs has been expected in Indus river at Guddu in next 24 hours. The irrigation authorities have issued flood warning at Guddu directing nearby villages to move to the safer places.

With continuous surge in Indus water, the river is presently in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the department. River Indus has received additional 52,000 cusecs water at Sukkur Barrage in last 24 hours and the river inflow at the barrage has reached to 3,59,878 cusecs. While the discharge of river water from Sukkur Barrage has been 3,39,338 cusecs, according to the water record.

The water of hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman being discharged into Indus River, after heavy rainfall in the area. The water level in the river surging at Taunsa Barrage with water inflow at the barrage has reached to 4,68,250 cusecs, while the outflow has been 4,66,825 cusecs. According to Punjab irrigation department water level at Chashma Barrage has reached to 4,76,605 cusecs, while discharge has been 4,70,061 cusecs.

Sindh Irrigation Department yesterday issued an alert for high flood in River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09, and at Sukkur Barrage between nine to 10 September.

The river is presently in medium flood at both barrages in upper Sindh. The inflow of water in Indus River at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been gauged at 1,76, 892 cusecs, while the outflow at the barrage has been 1,76,092 cusecs, according to the river water record.