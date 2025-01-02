Riyadh Metro fully operational with Orange Line launch

RIYADH: The Riyadh Metro network on Sunday officially reached full operational capacity with the inauguration of the Orange Line, also known as the Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Axis.

The milestone marks the completion of the capital’s ambitious six-line metro project, a significant step in modernizing urban transport and advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

The Orange Line stretches for 41 km, connecting Jeddah Road in the west to the Second Eastern Ring Road in the east, running parallel to Khashm Al-Aan in the east.

Stations on the line include Jeddah Road, Tuwaiq, Al-Dawh, Harun Al-Rashid Road, and An Naseem, which is a key interchange with the Purple Line, enhancing accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors alike.

Coinciding with the Orange Line launch, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced the opening of three new Blue Line stations: Al-Murooj, Bank Al-Bilad, and King Fahad Library. These additions along the Al-Olaya-Al-Batha Axis strengthen the network’s integration, connecting major commercial hubs, residential areas and cultural landmarks.

The Riyadh Metro is one of the largest public transport projects in the region, featuring six lines, 176 kilometers of track, and 85 stations.

Its completion is a milestone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil through investments in sustainable infrastructure.

The metro is expected to play a key role in encouraging people to use public transport, easing traffic congestion and reducing environmental pollution in the capital.

Developed in collaboration with global consortiums, the project was launched in 2013 with contracts valued at $22.5 billion. Despite challenges, including disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, its completion is an example of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and urban living standards.

Operating daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, the metro offers a reliable, eco-friendly alternative to private vehicles. Passengers can plan their journeys using the Darb app or buy tickets at station offices and self-service machines.

As Riyadh continues its transformation into a global metropolis, the fully operational metro establishes the city as a model for sustainable urban development.

By enhancing connectivity and delivering efficient transit solutions, the Riyadh Metro supports economic growth, elevates quality of life, and reinforces Riyadh’s position as a leader in urban innovation and progress.

Courtesy: arabnews