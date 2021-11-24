Rizwan moves to No.4 in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained one spot moving to No.4 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for batters on Wednesday.

In the three-match T20 series in Bangladesh, Rizwan gained one spot, moving up to No.4 after accounting for 39 and 40 in the final two T20s while young batter Haider Ali, who made a note-worthy 38-ball 45 in the final T20I, gained 53 spots to 184.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has returned to the top 10 of the T20 Rankings after registering scores of 70, 31 and 51 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India. He has gained three spots as he sits at No.10 on the batters’ chart.

KL Rahul, who made a match-winning 49-ball 65 in the second T20I versus the Black Caps, moved up one spot to No.5. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma, who was consistent with the bat throughout the series, also progressed two spots to No.13.

After missing the New Zealand T20 series, India star Virat Kohli dropped out of the top 10 for batters, falling three places to No11.

Mitchell Santner made significant gains in the bowlers’ list, soaring 10 spots to No.13 while India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has moved up to No.19 after gaining five spots. India spinners R Ashwin (up 129 spots to No.92) and Axar Patel (up 160 spots to No.112) are also among the top gainers.

Deepak Chahar has made notable gains in both bowlers and all-rounders charts – climbed up 19 spots to No.40 and 83 spots to 163 – respectively.

From the Bangladesh camp, opener Mohammad Naim slipped to No.23, losing three spots while Mahmud Ullah slipped one spot to No.30. Among the notable gainers are Afif Hossain (up 29 spots to No.85) and Mahedi Hasan (up 46 spots to No.255).

Mahedi even made gains in the bowlers rankings, moving up six spots to No.12. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali is among the gainers, moving 16 spots to No.44. Shadab Khan has entered the top 15, climbing two spots to No.14 in the bowlers’ chart while in the all-rounders’ list, he has joined England’s Ben Stokes at No.44.