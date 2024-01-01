Rizwan says team is disappointed with T20 WC performance

Shahid Afridi

PESHAWAR: National cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan expressed his disappointment over the team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup stating that when the team’s performance is lacking it is never due to just one reason various flaws contribute to the poor performance.

He remarked that those who cannot face criticism cannot achieve anything in the world. Rizwan was speaking at the event organized by the Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate International Sports Journalists Day and the 100th anniversary of AIPS. Rizwan emphasized that his focus remains solely on the ball and bat and that hard work and determination are within an individual’s control.

He stated that when playing for the country their only concern is the opposing team and how they can contribute to the nation. He added that there should be no talk of prejudice in sports.

Rizwan highlighted the strength given to the Pathans by Allah and said that if utilized they can achieve great things. He urged everyone to perform their best in their respective fields and fulfill their roles. In response to a question Rizwan mentioned the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and that a camp is ongoing in Karachi.

Replying to another question he acknowledged the disappointment with the T20 World Cup performance and admitted that they deserve the criticism they are receiving.

He expressed gratitude to the nation for their continued support and love despite the disappointment. He noted that winning and losing are part of the game and that many things said about the team have no basis in reality. Responding to a query about surgery within the team Rizwan said it was the chairman’s prerogative to make decisions for the team’s improvement.