Road being asphalted at a cost of 38m afs in Nimroz

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Asphalting work has been initiated on a road at a cost of 38 million of afghanis in the capital of northwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Maulvi Salahuddin Mumtaz, the mayor of Zaranj, told the inaugural ceremony that the road —1,630 metres long and 9 metres wide — would be asphalted over the next five months at a cost of 38,869,300 afghanis, funded through the development budget of the Zaranj Municipality.

He said the project also included construction of a central median with flowerbeds, metal railings and installation of 62 electric poles for lighting.

Mumtaz stated: “We plan to properly asphalt all roads in the city that have not yet been paved.”

Meanwhile, residents of Zaranj voiced satisfaction with the start of the asphalting work and expressed the hope that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.