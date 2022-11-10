Roads’ closure affecting public: Sana

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has appealed to the local leaders and parliamentarians of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to play their role in bringing out masses from difficulties being faced by them due to the closure of roads by PTI workers.

In a statement on Thursday, he said PTI workers are involved in closing roads under police protection and government protocol, adversely affecting the general public. He said this situation is disturbing people’s businesses, their participation in matters relating to joy and mourning, as well as educational activities. He said patients are facing hardships in reaching hospitals.

Rana Sanaullah said a handful of PTI workers have been disturbing people for the last four days at the behest of the police. He said people’s patience is running out due to the prevailing situation. The Minister said we neither want any political confrontation nor will allow this, but we are afraid that people may now start accountability of Imran Khan’s activists, who are hell-bent to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

