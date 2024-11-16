Roads to Adiala Jail closed ahead of PTI protest

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, routes leading to Adiala Jail from Rawalpindi city and Chakri have been closed.

The roads leading to the jail have been blocked with containers at four different locations.

The road from Khawaja Corporation Chowk towards Adiala Jail has been closed from both directions, and the route at Jarrahi Stop has also been blocked using containers.

Similarly, the Dahgal Police Checkpoint has been obstructed with containers, closing the way to Adiala Jail.

Additionally, the route from Chakri Road towards Adiala Jail has been shut off. Heavy police forces have been deployed at all four locations to maintain security.