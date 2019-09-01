Robber in viral ATM theft video dies in police custody

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man who was arrested in Rahim Yar Khan after the video of his ATM robbery went viral passed away in police custody on Sunday.

The accused, Salahuddin, gained social media infamy for the video of his ATM robbery in Faisalabad which showed him sticking out his tongue at surveillance cameras.

He was arrested on Friday while attempting to break open another ATM machine in Rahim Yar Khan. At first, Salahuddin pretended to be deaf and mute but eventually confessed to his criminal activities.

According to officials, Salahuddin’s conduct in custody was highly unusual and he became unwell during a spell of erratic behaviour.

They claimed he was rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for emergency care but passed away en route.

The Rahim Yar Khan police said Salahuddin’s post-mortem would be conducted at Sheikh Zayed Hospital. They claimed his death was most likely due to cardiac arrest but the actual cause would be revealed after the autopsy.

Custodial deaths are still rampant across the country as authorities remain limited to cosmetic efforts.

In Punjab’s capital, Lahore, a spike in recent custodial deaths has raised questions marks over procedures adopted at lock-ups.

A man named Shan, aka Shani, accused of robbery, died under mysterious circumstances while the custody of the Lower Mall police.

In a separate incident, an alleged child molester arrested by the Akbari Gate Operations Police was found hanged in his cell. The suspect reportedly tied one end of his shirt to the window bars of the cell and hanged himself with the other.

Moreover, 15-year-old Aqib, accused of murder, also allegedly committed suicide in CIA Cantt police custody. In another incident, Yasir Butt, accused of theft and robbery, was allegedly killed in a brawl that broke out while he was in the custody of the Township police.

Additionally, Allah Rakha Shehzad, aka Mithu, who was under investigation for drug peddling, died due to alleged police brutality in Green Town.