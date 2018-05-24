Robbers deprive citizen of Rs3m, injure him upon resistance

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Armed robbers deprive a citizen of three million rupees cash and injured him critically upon resistance here on Thursday.

Police said that a citizen Awais returning after drawing 30,00,000 rupees cash from a bank in Johar Town was intercepted by two motorcycle rider armed robbers.

Upon resistance, the robbers opened straight fire critically injuring Awais and sped the scene with snatched case of three million rupees.

The injured was rushed to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

The police cordoned off the area after the incident and launched search operation for the looters but they managed to escape.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered into the incident and investigation was underway.

