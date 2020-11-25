Rock diplomacy between Israel and Lebanon

Monitoring Desk

TEL AVIV: Talks between Israel and Lebanon on their maritime border are stuck, with the sides arguing over which of two rocks the border line should start from, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: These are the first such talks in 30 years between the countries. They’re driven by a dispute over natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and the revenues at stake could reach into the tens of billions of dollars.

The state of play: Four rounds of talks have taken place so far, mediated by the U.S.

During the second meeting, Lebanese negotiators presented a map that extended the border line to the south and included waters Lebanon had never claimed before, Israeli officials say.

The Israelis rejected the Lebanese map and retaliated by hardening their own position — extending the line further to the north on their map.

That meeting eventually devolved into an argument, Israeli officials say. In the third and fourth meetings, the atmosphere improved but the parties didn’t budge.

One contentious sticking point, which embodied all of the historical and cultural complexities of the Middle East, has to do with the point on shore from which the border line should begin.

The Lebanese pointed to a rock that is 100 feet south of the current border, citing a French-British agreement from 1923.

The Israelis rejected that position, citing a different French-British agreement from 1920, which places the line 2 miles to the north.

What they’re saying: Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz, to whom the Israeli negotiators report, told me he knew the opening months of talks would mostly be “a Middle East-style bazaar of maximalist demands and provocations” before any progress is made.

“We didn’t give it a big chance to succeed because we knew who we were dealing with. So on the one hand there is no progress and the parties are taking tough positions, but on the other hand they want to continue the talks,” Steinitz said.

What’s next: The fifth meeting between the parties will take place in early December. Steinitz told me the U.S. mediator, John Desrocher, still hasn’t tabled any bridging proposals. “We don’t have any creative solution — maybe at some point the Americans will present such ideas,” he said. (Axios)