Rocket attack from Afghan borders rejected

KABUL (Agencies): The Uzbekistan Defense Ministry rejected the news that its territory has been targeted by a rocket attack from Afghanistan for the third time.

Lately, reports circulating in media, claiming that Uzbekistan soil was being attacked for a third time from Afghan soil, on Saturday the Uzbekistan Minister of Defense in a statement rejected the false reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan, further said in its statement that “the border between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan is fully controlled by the Uzbek army and the situation is stable.”

Before this, the border areas of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan with Afghanistan were subjected to two rocket attacks that did not result in casualties or damage.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for these two attacks.

Seeking these rockets, the security forces of the Islamic Emirate launched an operation against an ISIS hideout in the Imam Sahib area of Kunduz province and killed three ISIS members who were involved in organizing these attacks, and arrested a number of them.

