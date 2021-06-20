Rocket fire targets Iraq base hosting US troops

BAGHDA (AFP): A rocket on Sunday targeted an Iraqi air base hosting American troops, a security source told AFP, the latest in a series of attacks the US blames on Iran-linked militias.

The assault on the Ain al-Assad base came as pro-Tehran groups hailed the election of Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as the new president of the Islamic republic, with some saying it reflected the “failure” of America’s “pawns” in the region.

The attack also comes 10 days after the US offered a reward of up to $3 million for information on strikes against its citizens in Iraq.

US interests in Iraq have come under repeated attack since October 2019, including with rockets, with Was-hington routinely blaming them on Iran-backed factions.