Rocket fired from Lebanon kills two in Israel: First responders

CAIRO (Agencies): Israeli emergency services said a rocket launched from Lebanon killed two people in an olive grove in northern Israel on Thursday, bringing the day’s toll to seven dead.

Medics “treated and attempted resuscitation on a 30-year-old male and a 60-year-old female, who were then pronounced dead.

“A 71-year-old male with mild shrapnel injuries to his limbs was evacuated,” the Magen David Adom first responders said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it attacked the area of Krayot north of the Israeli city of Haifa with a large missile salvo.