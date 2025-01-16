Rockets fired at aid convoy heading towards Parachinar

F.P. Report

KURRAM DISTRICT : There was another attack on a convoy of vehicles heading towards Parachinar, the main town in Kurram District, on Thursday, and fortunately no one was injured.

The convoy consisting of 35 vehicles were travelling to Parachinar when it came under attack with gunfire and rocket firing in Baggan.

No one was hurt but a rocket hit a vehicle causing damage.

The sources said heavy weapons were used in the attack and firing was still going on.

This was the second attempt to torpedo the peace agreement signed between the warring tribes in Kurram.

In the first attack, Kurram deputy commissioner was seriously injured when his convoy was target in Baggan area.

Earlier, eight illegal bunkers were dismantled in Kurram under the peace deal that had reached between the warring factions.

Sources have told 24News TV channel that bunkers have been demolished in Balishkhel and Khar Kali areas.

On the other hand, locals have said that the closure of roads has resulted in a shortage of food items due to which their prices have gone through the roof.

The local administration has said that as soon as roads are cleared, a large consignment of food items will be dispatched to Kurram.

