Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel star as India beat Australia to Level series 1-1

Monitoring Desk

NAGPUR:​ Chasing a target of 91, Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 46 steered India to a six-wicket win the second T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit dealt in boundaries as India levelled the series with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Adam Zampa struck thrice in two overs, dismissing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, respectively.

The pair collected 20 runs in the first over, which was bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, Matthew Wade’s power-hitting steered Australia to 90 for five in a rain-hit match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. After match was reduced to eight-overs-per-side, India opted to bowl first.

Aaron Finch had give the visitors a strong start, before Australia lost an array of wickets, courtest Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Australia seemed to be in trouble, but Wade’s 20-ball 43 took Australia to a strong total. Bumrah is back in the playing XI, and replaces Umesh Yadav.

Rishabh Pant is also back as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits out. Australia also make a couple of changes as Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams replace Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis. The toss was earlier delayed due to a wet outfield.