Role of Emotions in our wellbeing

Hina Khan Palwasha

Let us confess that “Emotions” are the very core of Human Instincts. These are what make us human. They influence our thinking as well as our behavior. They impact our psychological as well as physical wellbeing. In short they have our reigns and they mold cognitive behavior, personality, temperament, happiness and motivation of our day to day life.

Weather pleasant or unpleasant, they are essential in life to thrive. Embracing them give us our natural capacity to know and express ourselves better and grow out of our nutshell. They increase our potential to think outside the box.

Normally people tend to accept and embrace the happy and pleasant emotions. But when it comes to the unpleased ones, they are often ignored or pushed aside. There is a tendency of escapism towards accepting the hard emotions. Although proved to be a good practice for the moment, it has grave affects in the long run. Bottling up the unwanted may lead to various issues such as overthinking, brooding and rumination, which interfere in and harm our natural capacity of resilience.

The trick with the treat is that it should be kept in mind that emotions are neutral. How we perceive them according to our situations make them good or bad. Any condition labelled pleasant or unpleasant should be rejoiced and the emotions related to them should be accepted and experienced entirely to keep our emotional health in order. This practice keeps us emotionally balance by helping us cope and assimilate hard feelings and move on in life.

Some strategies involve:

The BRR Strategy – Be Rational and Realistic

A practical approach is the key to maintain emotional wellbeing. No doubt, highs and lows, contentment and disappointments are part of life. Embracing the things, the way they are instead of perceiving the worst and escaping them helps a lot to build a correct outlook in life. Cynics who only tend to look at the negative side never rejoice positive things and ability to be grateful for them. That is the reason that optimists always outlive the cynics and tend to heal faster and better for a longer time.

The Self-Compassion Therapy

In this changing world where we have to build social networks to progress, we are good and kind nearly to everyone but us. We hardly analyze our position in certain situation and keep on blaming ourselves inside our heads. This continuous guilt and self-loathing makes us think low of ourselves and ultimately decreases our resilience towards life. In this way self-compassion is critical as it is a necessary prerequisite of resilience. Carefully understanding who we are and where we stand in certain regard gives us power of decision making and much control in our life. Self-actualization and self –empathy helps us to rule out whether our behavior towards ourselves is helping or harming us.

Living in the Present

There is no such luxury in life as to have a habit to live in the present moment. It saves us from the agony of brooding over the past or getting unsecured about the future. Being in the present builds our emotional agility and gifts us with possible proper perspective and the attitude to move on and sail through the temporary phases as quickly as possible.

The Magical Power of Emotional Courage

Courage is the ability to strengthen and acknowledge our feelings. Feelings that are not only associated with positive aspect of life but negative as well such as sadness, anxiety and fear. Emotional Courage helps us in creating value-aligned habits by keeping our mind engaged in constructive or resourceful ways.

Using Social Networking

There could be no other social support than from loved ones and family to cope tough emotions. Moreover, developing social connections with friends and colleagues probably face to face helps a lot as well. Building relationships with pets and nature, taking initiatives for voluntary works, developing good hobbies and investing our time in spirituality helps in emotional wellbeing.