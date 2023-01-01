Faisal Vawda, a former PTI leader and one time Federal Minister has recently claimed that ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed was the real architect and mastermind of the mega corruption case involving 190 million pounds that had currently become a great challenge for the former Prime Minister and the PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding the Al-Qadir Trust. Vawda told the reporters that his compulsion was to tell the nation that General retired Faiz Hameed was the biggest beneficiary in the Al-Qadir Trust case instead of his former boss and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Mr. Vawda further said that he had timely warned Imran Khan about snakes in his party, but his advice wasn’t taken seriously.

The state of Pakistan had always endured recurrent political instability and turbulence throughout its history because of the dubious character of its leaders and the complicity of civil and military bureaucracy. Historically, all blunders and misdemeanors with the country had been done in the garb of national interests and service to the nation, however, the state remained the ultimate loser in this nefarious game. Domestic political conspiracies in the country started with the murder of the first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in the early years of Pakistan’s independence and several public leaders fell prey to the prejudice of their political rivals, the greed of military dictators and the selfishness of senior adjudicators who upheld the theory of necessity instead of preservation of the merit and the constitution. Multiple foreign-sponsored pawns directly landed in the country’s power corridors or suddenly emerged in national politics and later disappeared from the scene and returned to their foreign havens after accomplishing their agendas. Interestingly, the political landscapes of the country witnessed extreme volatility, and multiple incidents relating to ongoing political wrangling occurred in recent months, however, the character of Mr, Faisal Vawda had been most controversial, and alarming in the movement who played an agent provocateur’s role in the already highly volatile political landscapes of the country.

Several so-called good Samaritans came to Pakistan after the PTI secured tremendous public ratings in the 2018 general elections and grabbed important positions in the government. Mr. Vawda, a Pakistani American businessman, donor, and a close confederate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan also emerged in national politics and grab victory in NA-249 Karachi on the PTI ticket. Later, the dual national billionaire was conferred with a federal ministry and Senatorship in the upper house by then Prime Minister Imran Khan as a reward for his services to the party. However, Vawda’s political career ended up for the time being on legal grounds in February 2022. Over the recent months, the former PTI leader has played the role of whistleblower and a fortune teller by squealing alerts and forecasting unconfirmed prophecies regarding past and future events including the PTI Azadi March that struck with an assassination attempt against Imran Khan, the murder of investigative journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, May 9 riots and other highly sensitive and controversial issues of Pakistan’s political history. Recently, the self-proclaimed politician had commented on the conduct of Pakistan’s former Chief Spy, who had once remained the most loyalist military bureaucrat of his former party Chief and both mutually hatched the political and military strategies for Naya Pakistan.

Ironically, no state institution had noticed the irresponsible and dubious character of Pakistani American politician, who had been consistently playing out of his mandate and middling in sensitive issues without any proof/evidence relating to national security. If he really has valuable information about the series of events, he must consult with relevant government institutions in the larger interest of the nation instead of creating havoc by spreading sensation through the media statements and unreal verbalism. During this era of acute uncertainity and political rosaceae meng, Who has tasked him and granted impunity to Mr. Vawda to launch propaganda campaigns against others particularly the personalities attached to or remained a part of our prestigious institutions in the past? Previously, the Pakistani nation had rejected the hate philosophy of his Political mentor and observed youm-e-Takreem on May 25, to honor its Shuhadas and Ghazis. Pakistan is not a Banana Republic where every other crook started abusing, name-calling, and defaming our military veterans in the garb of political and civil rights. Vawda is advised to use the relevant forum if he has any substantial evidence against the said officer otherwise he must tight his lips as the Pakistani nation will not further tolerate to his baseless assertions and he would be left with no option except remorse and pardon.