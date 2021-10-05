Role of president of traders lauded

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Leader of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Business Forum Ghazanfar Bilour awarded the Shield to Mujeeb Rehman, President and Executive Member of Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his service and struggle to the traders.

He on the occasion said that for the last 30 years, president of Tajir Ittehad Peshawar Cantt and KP nominates for various positions of traders has always sacrificed for the traders and alleviated the hardships of jail and also won gold medals and shields for their services. His role and performance for the welfare of traders and shopkeepers was lauded.

Mujeeb thanked the businessmen forum Ghazanfar and the newly elected president and cabinet and former President Sherbaz Ilyas Bilour and the entire team. I tribute to the whole team and hope they will perform well and serve the community.