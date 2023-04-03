Role of religiousscholars must for peaceful society, syas Governor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that the role of religious scholars cannot be ignored for the establishment of a peaceful society.

He expressed these views during a meeting nine-member representative delegation including Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Maulana Basir Khan, Dr. Ahmed Saeed, Dr. Ilyas Sharif and other religious scholars of Peshawar under the leadership of Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi.

The delegation requested the Governor to play the role of chancellor for the establishment of Seerat Khatam-ul-Nabi (PBUH) department in universities and colleges and said that a letter has also been issued by the Senate of Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission in this regard.

The delegation said that the Department of History in the University of Peshawar is completely inactive and the required faculty is not available.

They demanded the Governor to make the Seerat department fully functional and to ensure the appointment of PhD faculty with a separate curriculum so that our youth can have the best opportunities and resources for researching the Seerat-e-Nabis.

The Governor said that in the present time, it is not only a necessity to enlighten the young generation with the Prophet’s biography and Islamic teachings, but it is also our religious duty. It is so that in the era of modern technology the youth can be given the best moral and religious training along with scientific studies and education.

Apart from this, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz also met with the Governor at the Governor’s House and discussed important topics.

While Malakand Chamber President Muhammad Shoaib Khan and prominent industrialist Zubair Khan, a four-member delegation headed by Maulana Muhammad Shafiq Khattak and Syed Kabir and Haji Syeda Jan from Khyber district also met separately at the Governor House and informed the Governor about the various problems and difficulties faced by the people of their respective areas.

On this occasion, the Governor assured the delegations of his full cooperation to resolve the issues. (APP)