BUCHAREST (TASS): Flights of military aircraft of NATO member states are exempted in Romania from paying tariffs for air navigation and airport services. This decree of the Rom-anian government, adopted at a meeting on Wednesday, was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu.

“This legislative decision, which we arrived at as a result of consultations between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defense, provides for the exemption of military flights carried out by aircraft of NATO member states from paying tariffs for air navigation and airport services without the need to conclude a protocol, bilateral or multilateral agreement between Romania and other NATO member states,” Agerpres quoted him as saying .

Grindeanu specified that this measure was taken in view of the difficulty of ensuring a secure environment on the eastern flank of NATO, and therefore it was necessary to urgently amend the legislation in order to ensure a position of deterrence and defense in the face of a potential aggressor, as well as to strengthen the allied presence on the territory of Romania, agency notes.

On February 24, Russian President Putin announced a special military operation in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country. As clarified in the military department of Russia, its armed forces do not strike at cities, but disable only military infrastructure.