Ronaldo supports Koulibaly in face of racist abuse

ISTANBUL (Agencies): Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday stepped in to support a fellow footballer in the face of racist abuse.

During a Wednesday match in Milan between Inter and Napoli, some Inter fans directed monkey noises at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The fans’ abuse prompted Ronaldo to post a photo on Instagram with the message in Italian: “Education and respect are needed in the world and in football. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination.”

After the match, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said he had several times requested the match be halted due to the racist abuse and also threatened to lead the team off the field if the abuse is repeated in future matches.