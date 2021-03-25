Ronaldo will stay in Turin, says Pavel Nedved

Monitoring Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus until the end of his contract, according to vice-president Pavel Nedved, following reports linking the forward with a return to Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old has been criticised this season, while the Italian champions have struggled in Serie A and are out of the Champions League.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane recently said rumours of a return might be true.

“He has a contract until 30 June, 2022 and he will stay,” said Nedved.

“For me, Cristiano can’t be touched.”

Juve’s former Czech midfielder also stated that Andrea Pirlo would remain in charge of the Turin club.

“Pirlo is and will be the coach of Juventus, that’s 100% certain,” Nedved told Dazn.

“We committed to a project with Andrea, knowing that there would be difficulties. We wanted to do better than this and haven’t managed to, but difficulties were predicted.

“We are very calm. We’re on the path that we wanted, which we will stay on. He has everything to become a great coach.”

Courtesy: BBC