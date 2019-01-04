Ronaldo wins Best Player at Globe Soccer Awards

DUBAI (Agencies): Cristiano Ronaldo won Best Player of the Year at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards on Thursday at a ceremony in Dubai.

The Juventus star beat out Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe for the honour, which is described as “third in chronological order of a sensational triptych of awards” after FIFA’s The Best and the Ballon d’Or.

It is the third year in a row that Ronaldo has won the award, who was also awarded the Fans’ Award. Jorge Mendes, who represents Ronaldo, won agent of the year. “What better way to start the new year.

Thanks for the appreciation and the care that I have received today,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post. Among the other winners at the event — which is part of the Dubai International Sports Conference — were France coach Didier Deschamps for coach of the year and Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who received a Player Career Award.