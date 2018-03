Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also featuring in the important roles in the film. And now the Ronit Roy will also be seen in the much anticipated movie.

Ronit Roy took to his social media handle to share the news to becoming part of Thugs of Hindostan’.

Advertisements