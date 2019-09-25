Roof collapse incident kills one in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A minor girl was killed while three others were injured after a roof collapsed in Lahore.

According to reports, the roof of a house was collapsed due to the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted different parts of the country.

The injured have been shifted to Lahore General Hospital for medical treatment. The injured include 19 year old Miraj, 5 year old Rabia and 7 year old Haseeb.

Father of the girl who became victim of earth quake said the incident happened due to shocks of earth quake. He said the rescue team was called but they did not arrive at time. He said however the children were shifted to hospital by our own.

It is worth mentioning that at least 30 persons were killed and more than three hundred injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan on Tuesday.