Roof collapse incidents injured seven in DG Khan

F.P. Report

DERAS GHAZI KHAN: At least seven persons were injured in five different roof collapse incidents on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to details, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment where they were stated to be stable.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued flood warning in different parts of the country following the new spell of heavy rainfall.