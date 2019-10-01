Roof collapse kills four members of a family in Mardan

F.P. Report

MARDAN: As many as four members of a family died in a roof collapse incident in Katlang tehsil of Mardan.

According to rescue official, a man, his wife and two children were killed when the rooftop of their mud house caved in at Farash Colony in Katlang.

The roof of the house was collapsed in the night but people of the area remained unaware of the incident due to wind storm, local people said.

The deceased were identified as Zakirullah, his wife and their two children three years old Abdul Samad and two years’ Sapna, rescue officials said.

The emergency workers transferred bodies of deceased to Type D Katlang Hospital, officials said.