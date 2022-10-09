Roof collapse kills nine in Chilas

F.P. Repor

CHILAS : The roof of a house located in a rural area of Chilas has killed nine people, including eight children.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday and killed nine people, including four minor boys and four minor girls.

Rescue teams and local officials shifted the bodies to Chilas District Hospital. Later, after official documentation, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan has also expressed grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.