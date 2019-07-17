Roof collapse kills seven in Sheikhupura

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as seven members of a family were killed when roof of a house collapsed in Sheikhupura due to heavy rains, on Wednesday.

According to reports, a roof of a house collapsed in Kot Abdul Malik due to heavy monsoon rain, trapping seven persons of a family under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility.

The deceased were identified Baitullah, 5, Abdullah, 7, Alisha, 7 and 10-year-old Muqaddas.