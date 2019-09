F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: At least three people died and other three sustained injuries when a roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on Thursday, situated in Malakand University Chakdara area in Lower Dir.

The rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies and the injured from the rubble with the help of residents and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said a guard, his son, and grandson were among the dead.