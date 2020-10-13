Roof collapses at university in Perth, Australia kills 1

Monitoring Desk
At least one person has been killed after a roof collapsed on the campus of Curtin University in Western Australia. Several injuries have been reported as emergency workers search through the rubble for survivors.
A glass ceiling caved in at a construction site located on the premises of the Perth university on Tuesday. Firefighters and paramedics are at the scene and have begun to look for victims.
At least one person was killed in the collapse, with several others reportedly injured, one critically, local media reported. An ambulance service confirmed that it had transported two men in their 20s who sustained “multiple injuries” to a nearby hospital.
The collapse also crushed a construction vehicle.
Aerial photographs and video footage show a huge hole in the building’s glass roof, as emergency workers sift through the debris.
