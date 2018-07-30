Rooney scores first goal

Washington (Agencies): Wayne Rooney broke his nose and scored his first MLS goal as DC United beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night. United, who won for just the second time since May 19, took the points thanks to a last-minute own goal after Ulises Segura’s cross deflected in off Colorado’s Niki Jackson. Earlier in the match, Rooney had given his side a 33rd-minute lead after running onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipping the ball between the legs of his former Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta equalised after chipping goalkeeper David Ousted with eight minutes to go, before Jackson’s 90th-minute own goal stretched the Rapids’ winless run to five games. Elsewhere on Saturday, Columbus Crew raced into an early three-goal lead, before holding on to beat New York Red Bulls 3-2 at Red Bull Arena. Jonathan Mensah opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before running onto a long ball from Harrison Afful and finding the net. And just past the half-hour mark, New York’s Sean Davis made it 3-0. Mensah then deflected a cross from Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer into his own net early in the second half, while Royer’s 69th-minute header capped off the scoring. Also in action on Saturday were Atlanta United, who beat Montreal Impact 2-1 thanks to Josef Martinez’s 23rd and 24th goals of the season in a rain-delayed game.

