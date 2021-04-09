Rose stands alone after 18 holes

CALIFORNIA (Axios): All week long, players said Augusta was playing faster and tougher than it had in years due to lack of rain. They were right.

By the numbers: Only 12 players broke par and just three shot better than 70 on Thursday. One of them was Justin Rose, who shot nine under in his last 11 holes to post a 65 and take an early four-shot lead.

2020 first round: -54 combined score, 53 rounds under par

2021 first round: +222 combined score, 12 rounds under par

Field notes:

Hole-in-one: Tommy Fleetwood (+2) aced the 170-yard 16th hole. It was the 32nd hole-in-one in Masters history, and the 23rd on the 16th.

Fore, dad! Rory McIlroy (+4) hit a spectator with an errant shot, and that spectator turned out to be his father, Gerry.

Brutal greens: Bernd Wiesberger (+2) found out just how fast the greens were after his eagle putt ended up in the water.

DJ’s streak ends: Defending champ Dustin Johnson (+2) snapped his Masters record streak of 11 consecutive rounds under par.

Golf, man … Bryson DeChambeau averaged 326 yards off the tee, Ian Woosnam averaged 269 yards off the tee, and they shot the same score (+4).

What they’re saying: Like many of his peers, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia (+4) left the course on Thursday feeling bruised and battered:

“I fought hard, but I feel like I just came out of the ring with Evander Holyfield, like a 12-round match. I need to go home and rest.”

Wild stat: In the past 16 years, only one player has come from outside the top 10 after Round 1 to win the Masters: Tiger Woods. So, if tradition holds, the 2021 champion will come from the list above.