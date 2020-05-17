Rouhani: Eid prayers to be held throughout Iran

TEHRAN (IRNA): President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus on Saturday that Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held nationwide observing the medical protocols.

President Rouhani said that in white cities, the congregations, not rallies, of Quds Day will be held with observing the medical protocols and in Tehran there will be a symbolic rally in cars, organized by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He said that the time of coronavirus crisis is not over but situation has changed for the better.

President Rouhani said compared to mid-February, when the situation was complicated and stressful and no one knew how long the virus would stay hidden and even what the symptoms of the disease were, but now medical staff have fully overcome various symptoms of the virus.

Regarding the reopening of academic centers and sports events, he said that the medical universities are now open and the rest will open on June 6, and that the sport activities will be done without spectators.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi blasted the US for creating obstacles in the way of fighting coronavirus pandemic. He said that despite the need for unity and solidarity in the face of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the US still continues to hamper the efforts in this respect.

“From West Asia to Latin America and from the UN Security Council to the World Health Organization, the US is creating division and violence and ruining multilateral institutions,” Mousavi added.