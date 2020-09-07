Rouhani: Iranians not to succumb to bullying

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran’s president says the history of the country shows that the Iranian nation will never give in to bullying and oppression by any power.

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the visiting Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis while slamming the unjust sanctions, which have been re-imposed on the Iranian nation by the incumbent US administration over the past 2.5 years, after it illegally withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran, in order to make the Islamic Republic submit to Washington’s demands.

“History has proven that the Iranian people will never submit to arrogance, bullying and oppression of any power,” Iran’s president said.

US President Donald Trump, a stern critic of the historic deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), unilaterally pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018, and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism although the accord has been endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Following its much-criticized exit, Washington has been attempting to prevent the remaining signatories from abiding by their commitments and thus kill the historic agreement, which is widely viewed as a fruit of international diplomacy.

Rouhani said, “The United States has been trying for years to eliminate the Islamic Republic establishment and interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and [its president] Mr. Trump thought in a clear miscalculation that he can bring the Islamic Republic to its knees in three months through pressure and economic war.”

“At the present time, it has become totally clear for Americans that they have made a mistake and will not achieve their goal through pressure and sanctions,” he added.

The Iranian president once again reaffirmed the country’s long-standing commitment to international regulations and multilateral agreements and said, ” The way is open for the US any day that it decides to put an end to its mistakes, make up for its illegal measures and return to [UNSC] Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.”

He emphasized that the US sanctions and economic warfare against the Islamic Republic, its assassination of a top military Iranian official in another country and the violation of Iran’s airspace are clear examples of economic terrorism, terrorist operations and aviation incidents involving terrorism.

“We expect all friendly and free countries in the world not to remain silent about terrorism and illegal measures that the US has committed during the past years,” Rouhani stated.

Iran had expected European countries to take a decisive and practical measure during the deadly coronavirus outbreak to counter the US economic terrorism which even prevented imports of medicine to Iran, he said.

He called for called for the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), a so-called humanitarian channel that is meant to help Tehran avoid American sanctions, to become more active and to play a more effective and useful role.