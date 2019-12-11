Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61

Monitoring Desk

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, her management company confirmed in a statement.

She died on Monday, December 9, after a 17-year battle with cancer, according to Dimberg Jernberg Management.

Fredriksson and Roxette are best known for the pop songs It Must Have Been Love and Joyride.

“Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share!” wrote Roxette co-founder Per Gessle.

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours.

“You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour.

“All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and two children, Josefin and Oscar.

Courtesy: (euronews.com)