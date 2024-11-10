Royal Moroccan Air Force chief calls on Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, Major General Mohammed Gadih, called on the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting; professional matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security, were discussed.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy cordial relations underpinned by mutual respect, growing economic ties and cooperation at multilateral forums. Various avenues, including bilateral training and exchange of visits, were also highlighted.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security. Both commanders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship.