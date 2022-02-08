‘Royal Saudi Forces contingent arrives at Multan for training’

RAWALPINDI (NNI): To enhance and strengthen the existing military cooperation between Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), a contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces arrived for Joint Mechanized Training in Multan Garrison, the army said Tuesday.

The training will be conducted for two months, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Opening Ceremony of Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training was held at Multan Garrison. General Officer Commanding, Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Participating troops of both the countries were part of the opening ceremony. The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme. Moreover, drills and procedures would be practiced and tactical exercises would be conducted to refine the same, it added.