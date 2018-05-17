Rs.3 million will be distributed in each family of slain Kharan laborers: SC

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday to ensure distribution of compensation to families of laborers killed in a targeted attack in Baluchistan.

Moreover, the top court directed the Okara police to provide protection to the families.

Six laborers were shot dead in Kharan area of Baluchistan on May 4 as they were working on a private mobile operator’s tower.

During the hearing of a suo motu case, initiated by the chief justice, in the Supreme Court Quetta Registry today, family members of the deceased complained that they buried their loved ones peacefully even though they were killed in acts terrorism.

When Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who heads the bench, inquired who is threatening them, the families named a local landlord of Okara and pleaded for protection.

With regards to the compensation issue, the counsel of the mobile phone company said each deceased’s family will be given Rs1 million along with a monthly stipend .

Moreover, the additional advocate general of Punjab said the provincial government will give Rs1 million per family whereas the Balochistan government also submitted its compensation programme in court stating that it will give Rs1 million for each of the deceased’s families and Rs0.5 million to the injured person’s family.

Ensuring the provision of compensation, Justice Bandial ordered the Baluchistan and Punjab governments to submit the compensation amount to the district and sessions judge of Okara.

The judge will distribute the amount to the victims’ families, the court ruled. The court also ordered the police to provide protection to the families. The hearing was then adjourned until the first week of June.

