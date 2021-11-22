Rs 4.75 per unit increase in power tariff likely for October

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.75 per unit increase in power tariff for October under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Ele-ctric Power Regulatory Au-thority (NEPRA), the CP-PA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the referen-ce fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.

The regulator will held public hearing on November 30.

The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.