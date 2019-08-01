Rs 5.78 bln provided to Balochistan during last five years for power projects; NA told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly was informed on Thursday that an amount of 5.78 billion rupees was provided to Balochistan during the last five years for completion of power projects.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told the House during Question Hour that four thousand eight hundred and forty six projects relating to provision of electricity were completed during this period while work on around three thousand projects is underway.

The Minister said a meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy will be convened soon that will be attended by representatives from NEPRA and K Electric, to ascertain the reasons behind blackout in Karachi in the wake of recent rains.

On a different question, the Minister said services of China’s MS Metallurgical Corporation have been acquired for copper gold project of Saindak.

The agreement was first made in 2002 for a period of ten years which has now been extended till October 2022 after the approval of Balochistan government and federal cabinet.

Newly elected Member of National Assembly Muhammad Baksh Khan Mehar of PPP from Ghotki took oath of office today.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri administered the oath.

The House offered fateha for those martyred in Army Aviation Aircraft crash in Rawalpindi, recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and the flood victims.