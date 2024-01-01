Rs10bn approved for Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Card

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday approved Rs 10 billion for the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kisan Card.

In the meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party, 23 schemes were approved. The funds were approved in the fourth meeting of the financial year 2024-25. A total of Rs77 billion were approved for 23 schemes in the agriculture and roads sectors.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Barrister Nabil Awan presided over the meeting. Rs 1.25 billion were approved for the establishment of model agriculture malls in Punjab, and Rs67 billions were approved for 21 development schemes of roads sector in various districts of Punjab.

The sanctioned funds will be used for the construction and repair of roads in Murree, Gujrat, and Hafizabad. Construction and repair of roads in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, and Jhelum have also been approved.

The provincial working party approved funds for the construction and repair of roads in Narowal, Kasur, Pakpattan, and Chiniot. Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail attended the meeting.

Members P&D Board and officers of concerned sectors also took part in the meeting.