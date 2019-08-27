Rs13bn recovered in fake bank accounts case: NAB

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday claimed to have recovered over Rs13 billion in fake bank accounts scandal case.

Briefing to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on fake bank accounts scandal case at Rawalpindi office, Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said that six references had been filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Qidwai, and Hussain Lawai.

He said that the money recovered from the suspects had been submitted in the in the national exchequer.

On the occasion, the NAB chairman expressed satisfaction on performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Irfan Naeem Mangi.

He urged the bureau officials to dispense their duties without any fear or influence. Javed Iqbal directed the officials to give respect to each accused and give him or her full chance to submit his version.

Earlier on August 17, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had claimed that the anti-graft watchdog recovered Rs326 billion from corrupt elements and deposited it into the national exchequer.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal had said that NAB had received 156,858 complaints and filed 1249 corruption cases in the accountability courts.