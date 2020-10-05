Rs15 to 20 billion to be invested in Pesco

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a bid to provide un-interrupted power supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Peshawar and its suburbs, it has been decided to invest an amount of Rs. 15 to 20 billion in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to improve/ upgrade power transmission infrastructure and to this effect various projects including establishment of new grid stations, installation of new power transmission lines and bifurcation of feeders would be launched.

This was told at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umer Ayub, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad, Qasim Shehzad, Nadeem Babar, Advisor to CM on energy Himayat Ullah, Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash, MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, relevant federal and provincial secretaries, and high-ups of PESCO and SNGPL attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Project Management Unit having representation of provincial government would be set up in PESCO to ensure timely execution of power transmission project. Further, PESCO high ups were directed to devise a comprehensive plan regarding implementation of project and submit it to relevant forum for approval within two weeks.

On the occasion, It was agreed to provide gas and electricity to the newly completed projects of provincial government including hospitals, schools and newly established industries. While briefing the meeting about progress so far made on ongoing projects of power transmission in Peshawar, it was told that substantial progress had been made on various projects including 132 KV grid stations of Warsak road and Regi Model Town while work on Wazirbagh grid station and bifurcation of feeders and installation of aerial bundled cable would be completed by the end of current financial year.

On the occasion, issues of illegal connections of gas and electricity also came under discussion and it was decided that both the provincial government and federal entities would work together to overcome the issue.

While briefing the participants about development projects in gas sector, it was told that uplift projects worth Rs 19 billion had been approved for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during current financial year, adding that existing gas supply infrastructure was being upgraded. Moreover, an artery from Mardan to Charsadda to Peshawar is being laid.

The forum was apprised that, in district Karak an investment of 9 billion was being made in different projects while establishment of safety management system had been approved to provide gas to local population.

Issues related to Net Hydel Profit arrears and fixation of gas prices also came under discussion and it was decided that a joint meeting of federal and provincial governments would be called soon to discuss the matter.

The chief minister directed the authorities of federal and provincial governments to have a close liaison for ensuring timely completion of all ongoing development projects.